Vishay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.2…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.2 million in its second quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 58 cents per share.

The precision sensors and systems producer posted revenue of $90.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $85 million to $95 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VPG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.