Vishay: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $95…

Listen now to WTOP News

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $95 million.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $892.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $840 million to $880 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.