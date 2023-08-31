Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 31. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 31 9:00 AM Virginia Board of Education special meeting

Location: James Monroe Building, 101 N 14th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Emily Webb, Virginia Dept of Education, Emily.Webb@doe.virginia.gov, 1 804 225 2924

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 31 9:00 AM Virginia State University hosts ‘Boots to Roots 3’ veterans agriculture session

Location: George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center, 9432 N James Madison Hwy, Rapidan, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vsu.edu, https://twitter.com/VSUTrojans

Contacts: Erica Shambley, VSU, eshambley@vsu.edu, 1 804 584 0134

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 31 5:00 PM Richmond Police Department hosts community pop-up event

Location: Boys and Girls Club, 1830 Creighton Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/police/, https://twitter.com/richmondpolice

Contacts: Tracy Walker, Richmond Police Department, tracy.walker@rva.gov, 1 804 646 3609

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 31 5:30 PM Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce hosts Women in Business Social

Location: The Valley Cork, 55 E Main St, Luray, VA

Weblinks: https://www.visitluraypage.com/

Contacts: Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce, events@luraypage.com, 1 540 743 3915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 31 New York Governor Kathy Hochul is in Virginia

Weblinks: http://www.ny.gov

Contacts: New York State Executive Chamber, press.office@exec.ny.gov, 1 518 474 8418

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 31 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 0.47000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: James Fisher, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Investor Relations, Fisher_James_W@bah.com, 1 703 377 7595

