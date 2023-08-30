Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 30. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 31 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 0.47000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: James Fisher, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Investor Relations, Fisher_James_W@bah.com, 1 703 377 7595

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.