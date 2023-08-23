Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 23. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 23 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting

Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 23 6:00 PM Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on campaign trail in Virginia – Democratic presidential candidate lawyer and author Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaigns in Virginia, holding a meet and greet to discuss ‘economic hope’

Location: Ember Music Hall, 309 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.teamkennedy.com/

Contacts: Team Kennedy, press@teamkennedy.com, 1 216 387 1609

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 23 8:00 AM Advance Auto Parts Inc Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 23 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 24 8:00 AM Dollar Tree Inc Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.dollartree.com, https://twitter.com/DollarTree

Contacts: Randy Guiler, Dollar Tree Investor Relations, rguiler@dollartree.com, 1 757 321 5284

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 24 Dollar Tree Inc Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.dollartree.com, https://twitter.com/DollarTree

Contacts: Randy Guiler, Dollar Tree Investor Relations, rguiler@dollartree.com, 1 757 321 5284

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Aug. 25 Northrop Grumman Corp Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 1.87000 USD

Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman

Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.