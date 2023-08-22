Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 22. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 22.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 22 7:30 AM FRB Richmond President speaks at Business@Breakfast: 2023 Economic Forecast update event – Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at Business@Breakfast: 2023 Economic Forecast update event, organized by the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce

Location: Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, 150 Slayton Ave, Danville, VA

Weblinks: https://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 22 8:00 AM Democratic Sen. Mark Warner keynotes 8th Annual Northern Virginia Elected Leaders Summit

Location: Marymount University – Ballston Center, 1000 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonchamber.org/

Contacts: John Musso, Arlington Chamber of Commerce, advocacy@arlingtonchamber.org, 1 703 525 2400

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 22 8:30 AM Virginia Beach City Council retreat

Location: Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: City of Virginia Beach communications, news@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4679

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 22 9:45 AM Dem Sen. Mark Warner’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner speaks at Northern Virginia Regional Elected Leaders Summit, Marymount University, 1000 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA (9:45 AM EDT), and celebrates ground breaking of new solar and energy storage project, Dulles International Airport, 23703-D Air Freight Lane, Building 6, Dulles, VA (11:30 AM EDT)

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Valeria Rivadeneira, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Valeria_Rivadeneira@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 281 5202

Tuesday, Aug. 22 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 22 – Wednesday, Aug. 23 1:00 PM U.S. Coast Guard National Maritime Security Advisory Committee meeting

Location: American Waterways Operators, 801 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-15015, https://twitter.com/USCG

Contacts: Ryan Owens, U.S. Coast Guard, ryan.f.owens@uscg.mil, 1 202 302 6565

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 23 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting

Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 23 8:00 AM Advance Auto Parts Inc Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 23 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 24 8:00 AM Dollar Tree Inc Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.dollartree.com, https://twitter.com/DollarTree

Contacts: Randy Guiler, Dollar Tree Investor Relations, rguiler@dollartree.com, 1 757 321 5284

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 24 Dollar Tree Inc Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.dollartree.com, https://twitter.com/DollarTree

Contacts: Randy Guiler, Dollar Tree Investor Relations, rguiler@dollartree.com, 1 757 321 5284

