Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Aug. 18.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 18 11:15 AM Acting Labor Secretary Su and Dem Rep. Bobby Scott discuss ‘good jobs’ – Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su and Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott hold roundtable discussion on the development of ‘good jobs in a clean economy’

Location: Tidewater Community College – Portsmouth Campus, 120 Campus Dr 2nd floor, Portsmouth, VA

Weblinks: http://www.dol.gov, https://twitter.com/USDOL

Contacts: Grace Hagerty, U.S. Department of Labor, hagerty.grace.l@dol.gov, 1 202 527 0098

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 18 – Saturday, Aug. 19 Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival

Location: Town Point Park, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.festeventsva.org/

Contacts: Jordan Lett, Norfolk Festevents, lettj@festevents.org, 1 757 441 2345

CORPORATE DATA

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Aug. 18 Capital One Financial Corp Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.60000 USD

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Jeff Norris, Capital One Investor Relations, 1 703 720 2455

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 19 GOP presidential candidates speak at The Gathering 2023 – The Gathering 2023 day three, hosted by talk radio host Erick Erickson, with the theme ‘Forward: Which Way’. Today’s speakers include Republican presidential candidates former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Rep. Will Hurd, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy; as well as Republicans Sens. Tom Cotton and Joni Ernst and Reps. Chip Roy and Rich McCormick, and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

Location: Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead, 3300 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: https://www.erickericksonshow.com/gathering-2023, https://twitter.com/EWErickson

Contacts: Tom Wackman, CRC Advisors, twackman@crcadvisors.com

