Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Aug. 14.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 14 10:15 AM Dem Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger tours Macmillan Publishing Services distribution facility and discusses job growth and workforce challenges in Virginia’s seventh district, 16365 James Madison Highway, Gordonsville, VA (10:15 AM EDT), and celebrates the grand opening of MITRE Drone Range, 14296 Litchfield Court, Orange, VA (11:30 AM EDT)

Weblinks: https://spanberger.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSpanberger

Contacts: Connor Joseph, Office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Connor.Joseph@mail.house.gov, 1 202 384 5425

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 14 3:30 PM Virginia Beach City Council Active Transportation Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation, 2154 Landstown Rd, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: City of Virginia Beach communications, news@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4679

CORPORATE DATA

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 14 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.47000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 15 – Wednesday, Aug. 16 Counter UAS Summit

Location: The Westin Alexandria Old Town, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.idga.org/events-counteruas-usa, https://twitter.com/IQPC

Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Aug. 15 AES Corporation Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.16000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp Investor Relations, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

