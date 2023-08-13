Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Aug. 13. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Aug. 13.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 14 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q2 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.47000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: Carrie Lake, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, lake_carrie@bah.com, 1 703 377 7785

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 15 – Wednesday, Aug. 16 Counter UAS Summit

Location: The Westin Alexandria Old Town, 400 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.idga.org/events-counteruas-usa, https://twitter.com/IQPC

Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 15 AES Corporation Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.16000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp Investor Relations, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.