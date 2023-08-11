Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Aug. 11. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Aug. 11.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 11:00 AM Secretary of State Blinken’s daily schedule – Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Foreign Affairs Counter Threat training program (11:00 AM EDT, pooled press), observes training programs for Diplomatic Security Service members (11:35 AM EDT, closed press), and holds meet and greet with Diplomatic Security Service employees (2:20 PM EDT, closed press)

Location: Foreign Affairs Security Training Center, Unnamed Road, Blackstone, VA

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: U.S. State Department, 1 202 647 2492

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 6:00 PM GOP Rep. Morgan Griffith and West Virginia senatorial candidate Alex Mooney hold meet and greet – Republican West Virginia senatorial candidate Alex Mooney and Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith hold meet and greet event in Bluefield, to garner support for the upcoming 2024 West Virginia Senate Republican primary

Location: Quality Hotel and Conference Center, 3350 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV

Weblinks: https://www.mooneyforwv.com/

Contacts: Brittany Yanick, Mooney for Senate, by@k2andcompany.com, 1 302 415 1398

Friday, Aug. 11 – Sunday, Aug. 13 SNAP Network Annual Conference – Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests 2023 Annual Conference

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.snapnetwork.org/, https://twitter.com/SNAPNetwork

Contacts: SNAP Network, 1 314 776 9277

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 – Saturday, Aug. 12 Henrico County Public Schools hosts Back to School kickoff

Location: Fairfield Middle School, 5121 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Aug. 11 General Dynamics Corp Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 1.32000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 12 4:00 PM City of Newport News hosts ‘Made in Newport News’ event

Location: City Center at Oyster Point, 701 Town Center Dr, Newport News, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nnva.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofNN

Contacts: Sarah Bowman , City of Newport News, bowmanss@nnva.gov, 1 757 846 7594

