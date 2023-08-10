Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 10 10:00 AM Richmond Police Department hosts graduation ceremony

Location: Richmond Police Department-Training, 1202 W Graham Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/police/, https://twitter.com/richmondpolice

Contacts: Tracy Walker, Richmond Police Department, tracy.walker@rva.gov, 1 804 646 3609

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 10 11:00 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin hosts a Parents Matter conversation – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin host a Parents Matter conversation to discuss empowering parents across the Commonwealth

Location: Falmouth Fire-Rescue Association, 250 Butler Rd, Fredericksburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 10 12:00 PM Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Chamber Golf Classic

Location: The Golf Club at The Highlands, 8136 Highland Glen Dr, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: https://chesterfieldchamber.com/, https://twitter.com/ChesterfieldCC

Contacts: Danielle Fitz-Hugh, Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, 1 804 924 2243

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 10 2:30 PM Henrico County Public Schools hosts work session

Location: New Bridge Learning Center, 5915 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 10 6:00 PM Richmond City Councilmember Reva Trammel holds Richmond Southside 8th Voter District meeting

Location: Satellite Restaurant, 4000 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 6:00 PM GOP Rep. Morgan Griffith and West Virginia senatorial candidate Alex Mooney hold meet and greet – Republican West Virginia senatorial candidate Alex Mooney and Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith hold meet and greet event in Bluefield, to garner support for the upcoming 2024 West Virginia Senate Republican primary

Location: Quality Hotel and Conference Center, 3350 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV

Weblinks: https://www.mooneyforwv.com/

Contacts: Brittany Yanick, Mooney for Senate, by@k2andcompany.com, 1 302 415 1398

Friday, Aug. 11 – Sunday, Aug. 13 SNAP Network Annual Conference – Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests 2023 Annual Conference

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.snapnetwork.org/, https://twitter.com/SNAPNetwork

Contacts: SNAP Network, 1 314 776 9277

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Foreign Affairs Security Training Center in Blackstone, VA

Location: Blackstone, VA

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: U.S. State Department, 1 202 647 2492

Friday, Aug. 11 General Dynamics Corp Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 1.32000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583

