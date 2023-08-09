Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 09. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 09.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 09 12:00 PM Chesapeake Climate Action Network discuss opposition to proposed gas power plant, via press conference

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.chesapeakeclimate.org, https://twitter.com/CCAN

Contacts: KC Chartrand, CCAN, kc@chesapeakeclimate.org, 1 240 620 7144

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 09 12:00 PM Virginia Beach City Council Planning Commission hearing

Location: City of Virginia Beach, 1, Municipal Center Building 1, 2401 Courthouse Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: City of Virginia Beach communications, news@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4679

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 10 2:30 PM Henrico County Public Schools hosts work session

Location: New Bridge Learning Center, 5915 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

Friday, Aug. 11 – Sunday, Aug. 13 SNAP Network Annual Conference – Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests 2023 Annual Conference

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.snapnetwork.org/, https://twitter.com/SNAPNetwork

Contacts: SNAP Network, 1 314 776 9277

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the Foreign Affairs Security Training Center in Blackstone, VA

Location: Blackstone, VA

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: U.S. State Department, 1 202 647 2492

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Aug. 11 General Dynamics Corp Q2 2023 Dividend payment date 1.32000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583

