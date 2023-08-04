Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Aug. 04. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Aug. 04.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 4:30 AM Northrop Grumman 20th commercial resupply mission arrives at ISS – Northrop Grumman NG-19 ‘SS Laurel Clark’ flight arrives at the International Space Station – the company’s 20th commercial resupply mission to the ISS, delivering several tons of cargo and supplies, including new research projects and a memory card containing creative works from students around the world * Launched on board an Antares rocket 1 Aug

Location: Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, Wallops Flight Facility, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nasa.gov, https://twitter.com/NASA

Contacts: Joshua Finch, NASA, joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov, 1 202 358 1100

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 9:00 AM Virginia Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services meeting

Location: City of Virginia Beach, 1, Municipal Center Building 1, 2401 Courthouse Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vdacs.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Michael Wallace, Va. Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Michael.Wallace@vdacs.virginia.gov, 1 804 786 1904

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 9:00 AM Defense Secretary Austin delivers remarks at relinquishment ceremony – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III delivers remarks at a ceremony in recognition of Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville’s relinquishment of authority and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston’s change of responsibility

Location: Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Fort Myer, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

The ceremony will also be livestreamed on Defense.gov and broadcast on Channel 2 in the Pentagon.

Friday, Aug. 04 – Sunday, Aug. 06 Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show

Location: The Meadow Event Park, 13048 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA

Weblinks: https://www.sportsmanshow.com/

Contacts: Annette Elliott, Showmasters Gun Shows, annette@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344, 1 540 818 6298

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 Dominion Energy Q2 2023 earnings – Dominion Energy Q2 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-headquartered power and energy firm

Weblinks: http://www.dominionenergy.com, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Ryan Frazier, Dominion Energy, C.Ryan.Frazier@dominionenergy.com, 1 804 836 2083

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Aug. 04 10:00 AM AES Corporation Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp Investor Relations, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 10:00 AM Dominion Energy Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Ryan Frazier, Dominion Energy, C.Ryan.Frazier@dominionenergy.com, 1 804 836 2083

Friday, Aug. 04 AES Corporation Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp Investor Relations, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

Friday, Aug. 04 Dominion Energy Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Ryan Frazier, Dominion Energy, C.Ryan.Frazier@dominionenergy.com, 1 804 836 2083

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 05 10:00 AM Loudoun County hosts 2nd annual Summer Wellness Fest

Location: Sterling Community Center, 120 Enterprise St, Sterling, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

Saturday, Aug. 05 10:30 AM Purple Heart Commemoration at Mount Vernon – Purple Heart Commemoration at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, including wreath laying at Washington’s Tomb and commemoration ceremony in the Tomb Grove, with members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the National Museum United States Army

Location: George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Hwy, Mt Vernon, VA

Weblinks: http://www.mountvernon.org/purpleheartday, https://twitter.com/VisitMtVernon

Contacts: Matt Briney, Mount Vernon media inquiries, mbriney@mountvernon.org

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 05 11:00 AM Manassas African American Heritage Festival

Location: Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Rd, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.manassascity.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofManassas

Contacts: Manassas African American Heritage Festival, maahf1990@maahf.com

