Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 03.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 8:30 AM Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce event

Location: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Dr, Blacksburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 8:30 AM Dem Sen. Tim Kaine’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine travels to Richmond, VA, and meets with ChamberRVA members, 919 East Main St (8:30 AM EDT), hosts roundtable with black male leaders to discuss economic development, Astyra Corporation, 411 East Franklin St (12:30 PM EDT), and tours the Better Housing Coalition’s Planet Apartments, 23 West Broad St (2:30 PM EDT)

Location: Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.kaine.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/timkaine

Contacts: Janine Kritschgau, Office of Sen. Tim Kaine, Janine_Kritschgau@kaine.senate.gov, 1 202 365 2176

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 11:00 AM Prince George County hosts a ribbon cutting for the 5&Dime trail launch

Location: Billsburg Brewery, 2054 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgeva.org/, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgeVa

Contacts: Jackie Lipford, Prince George County, VA, jnlipford@princegeorgecountyva.gov, 1 804 722 8607

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 2:30 PM HII Vice President discusses new task order award – Huntington Ingalls Industries Executive Vice President Andy Green holds press briefing on the significance of HII’s recent $1.4bn Joint Network Engineering and Emerging Operations (J-NEEO) task order award

Weblinks: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com/, https://twitter.com/HIIndustries

Contacts: Greg McCarthy, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 3:00 PM Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation Commission meeting

Location: Great Neck Park, 2513 Shorehaven Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Parks and Recreation Dept., City of Virginia Beach, fun@VBgov.com, 1 757 385 1100

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 9:30 AM Markel Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://www.markelcorp.com/about-markel/investor-relations

Contacts: Bruce Kay, Markel Corp Investor Relations, information@markelcorp.com, 1 804 747 0136

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 4:30 AM Northrop Grumman 20th commercial resupply mission arrives at ISS – Northrop Grumman NG-19 ‘SS Laurel Clark’ flight arrives at the International Space Station – the company’s 20th commercial resupply mission to the ISS, delivering several tons of cargo and supplies, including new research projects and a memory card containing creative works from students around the world * Launched on board an Antares rocket 1 Aug

Location: Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, Wallops Flight Facility, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nasa.gov, https://twitter.com/NASA

Contacts: Joshua Finch, NASA, joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov, 1 202 358 1100

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 9:00 AM Virginia Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services meeting

Location: City of Virginia Beach, 1, Municipal Center Building 1, 2401 Courthouse Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vdacs.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Michael Wallace, Va. Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Michael.Wallace@vdacs.virginia.gov, 1 804 786 1904

——————–

Friday, Aug. 04 – Sunday, Aug. 06 Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show

Location: The Meadow Event Park, 13048 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA

Weblinks: https://www.sportsmanshow.com/

Contacts: Annette Elliott, Showmasters Gun Shows, annette@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344, 1 540 818 6298

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 Dominion Energy Q2 2023 earnings – Dominion Energy Q2 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-headquartered power and energy firm

Weblinks: http://www.dominionenergy.com, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Ryan Frazier, Dominion Energy, C.Ryan.Frazier@dominionenergy.com, 1 804 836 2083

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Aug. 04 10:00 AM AES Corporation Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp Investor Relations, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

——————–

——————–

——————–

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Aug. 05 10:30 AM Purple Heart Commemoration at Mount Vernon – Purple Heart Commemoration at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, including wreath laying at Washington’s Tomb and commemoration ceremony in the Tomb Grove, with members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the National Museum United States Army

Location: George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Hwy, Mt Vernon, VA

Weblinks: http://www.mountvernon.org/purpleheartday, https://twitter.com/VisitMtVernon

Contacts: Matt Briney, Mount Vernon media inquiries, mbriney@mountvernon.org

