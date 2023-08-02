Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 02. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 02.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 02 6:00 AM Virginia Commonwealth University, City of Richmond and Virginia Department of Emergency Management conduct active-shooter training exercise

Location: Monroe Park campus, N Linden St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vcu.edu/, https://twitter.com/VCU

Contacts: Mike Porter, Virginia Commonwealth University, mrporter@vcu.edu, 1 804 828 7037

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 02 10:00 AM TSA hosts job fair for positions at Richmond International Airport

Location: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 5707 Huntsman Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.tsa.gov, https://twitter.com/TSA

Contacts: Lisa Farbstein, TSA Office of Public Affairs, Lisa.Farbstein@tsa.dhs.gov, 1 202 695 6742

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 02 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Tim Kaine’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine tours First Line Technology Headquarters, 487 Lendall Lane, Fredericksburg, VA (11:00 AM EDT); hosts roundtable discussion with Veterans, 2525 Pointe Center Court, Dumfries, VA (1:30 PM EDT); and celebrates federal funding for infrastructure improvements in Stafford, Stafford County Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA (3:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.kaine.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/timkaine

Contacts: Janine Kritschgau, Office of Sen. Tim Kaine, Janine_Kritschgau@kaine.senate.gov, 1 202 365 2176

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 02 7:30 PM Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger hosts telephone town hall

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://spanberger.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSpanberger

Contacts: Connor Joseph, Office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Connor.Joseph@mail.house.gov, 1 202 384 5425

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 02 – Thursday, Aug. 03 National Institute of Standards and Technology Advisory Committee on Earthquake Hazards Reduction meeting

Location: NSF, 2415 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-14963, https://twitter.com/NIST

Contacts: NIST, inquiries@nist.gov, 1 301 975 6478

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 02 5:00 PM DXC Technology Co Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.dxc.technology/investor_relations, https://twitter.com/DXCTechnology

Contacts: Jonathan Ford, DXC Technology Vice-President, Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@dxc.com, 1 703 245 9700

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 02 Markel Corp Q2 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: https://www.markelcorp.com/about-markel/investor-relations

Contacts: Bruce Kay, Markel Corp Investor Relations, information@markelcorp.com, 1 804 747 0136

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 8:30 AM Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce event

Location: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Dr, Blacksburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 9:30 AM Markel Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://www.markelcorp.com/about-markel/investor-relations

Contacts: Bruce Kay, Markel Corp Investor Relations, information@markelcorp.com, 1 804 747 0136

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 4:30 AM Northrop Grumman 20th commercial resupply mission arrives at ISS – Northrop Grumman NG-19 ‘SS Laurel Clark’ flight arrives at the International Space Station – the company’s 20th commercial resupply mission to the ISS, delivering several tons of cargo and supplies, including new research projects and a memory card containing creative works from students around the world * Launched on board an Antares rocket 1 August

Location: Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0A.Wallops Flight Facility, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nasa.gov, https://twitter.com/NASA

Contacts: Joshua Finch, NASA, joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov, 1 202 358 1100

——————–

Friday, Aug. 04 – Sunday, Aug. 06 Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show

Location: The Meadow Event Park, 13048 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA

Weblinks: https://www.sportsmanshow.com/

Contacts: Annette Elliott, Showmasters Gun Shows, annette@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344, 1 540 818 6298

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 Dominion Energy Q2 2023 earnings – Dominion Energy Q2 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-headquartered power and energy firm

Weblinks: http://www.dominionenergy.com, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Ryan Frazier, Dominion Energy, C.Ryan.Frazier@dominionenergy.com, 1 804 836 2083

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Aug. 04 10:00 AM AES Corporation Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp Investor Relations, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 10:00 AM Dominion Energy Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Ryan Frazier, Dominion Energy, C.Ryan.Frazier@dominionenergy.com, 1 804 836 2083

——————–

Friday, Aug. 04 AES Corporation Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp Investor Relations, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

——————–

Friday, Aug. 04 Dominion Energy Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Ryan Frazier, Dominion Energy, C.Ryan.Frazier@dominionenergy.com, 1 804 836 2083

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.