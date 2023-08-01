Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 01. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 01.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Tim Kaine’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine tours Kidz with Goals Unlimited and holds roundtable with parents and child care providers, 247 E Cawson St, Hopewell, VA (9:00 AM EDT), and joins Democratic Rep. Jennifer McClellan to hold roundtable with domestic workers and leaders, 919 E Main St, Richmond, VA (1:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.kaine.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/timkaine

Contacts: Janine Kritschgau, Office of Sen. Tim Kaine, Janine_Kritschgau@kaine.senate.gov, 1 202 365 2176

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger tours several farms and cattle operations to hear directly from Virginia producers about their challenges and priorities amid 2023 Farm Bill negotiations. Stops include Caruthers Farm, 17352 Newmarket Lane, Milford, VA (10:00 AM EDT), Camden Farm, 8123 Camden Rd, Port Royal, VA (11:30 AM EDT), Harris Cattle Farm, 399 Caledon Rd, King George, VA (1:00 PM EDT), Miller Grain Farm, 6270 Ladysmith Rd, Ruther Glen, VA (2:45 PM EDT), and Charity Hill Farm, 9482 Golansville Rd, Ruther Glen, VA (3:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: https://spanberger.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSpanberger

Contacts: Connor Joseph, Office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Connor.Joseph@mail.house.gov, 1 202 384 5425

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 4:00 PM Virginia Beach City Council Human Rights Commission Awards Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Dominique McKinnon, City of Virginia Beach, DMckinnon@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 1158

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 8:31 PM Northrop Grumman launches 20th commercial resupply mission to ISS – Northrop Grumman NG-19 ‘SS Laurel Clark’ flight to the International Space Station – the company’s 20th commercial resupply mission to the ISS – launches aboard an Antares rocket, delivering several tons of cargo and supplies, including new research projects and a memory card containing creative works from students around the world

Location: Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, Wallops Flight Facility, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nasa.gov, https://twitter.com/NASA

Contacts: Joshua Finch, NASA, joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov, 1 202 358 1100

Both U.S. and international media may apply for credentials to cover the prelaunch and launch activities at Wallops. The application deadline for U.S. citizens is 3:00 PM, Wednesday, July 26. International media without U.S. citizenship must apply by 3:00 PM Tuesday, July 18. Media must RSVP to Amy Barra at: amy.l.barra@nasa.gov. NASA’s media accreditation media accreditation policy is available online.

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 Altria Group Q2 2023 earnings – Altria Group Q2 2023 earnings, for one of the world’s largest tobacco corporations – parent company of firms including Philip Morris USA

Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Altria, 1 804 484 8897

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 – Thursday, Aug. 03 National Association of Attorneys General Eastern Region Meeting – National Association of Attorneys General Eastern Region Meeting. Day one hosted by the Attorney General Alliance at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd, Ledyard; days two and three hosted by NAAG at Mohegan Sun, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville

Weblinks: http://www.naag.org/, https://twitter.com/NatlAssnAttysGn

Contacts: , NAAG press, , 1 202 326 6027,

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Aug. 01 9:00 AM Altria Group Inc Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.altria.com/Investor-Calendar/Index?KeyGenPage=1073753544, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Daniel Murphy, Altria Group Inc, 1 804 484 8222

Tuesday, Aug. 01 1:00 PM AvalonBay Communities Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

Tuesday, Aug. 01 Altria Group Inc Q2 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/investors/02_xx_calendarofevents.asp, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Daniel Murphy, Altria Group Inc, 1 804 484 8222

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 02 10:00 AM TSA hosts job fair for positions at Richmond International Airport

Location: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 5707 Huntsman Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.tsa.gov, https://twitter.com/TSA

Contacts: Lisa Farbstein, TSA Office of Public Affairs, Lisa.Farbstein@tsa.dhs.gov, 1 202 695 6742

Wednesday, Aug. 02 – Thursday, Aug. 03 National Institute of Standards and Technology Advisory Committee on Earthquake Hazards Reduction meeting

Location: NSF, 2415 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-14963, https://twitter.com/NIST

Contacts: NIST, inquiries@nist.gov, 1 301 975 6478

Wednesday, Aug. 02 5:00 PM DXC Technology Co Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.dxc.technology/investor_relations, https://twitter.com/DXCTechnology

Contacts: Jonathan Ford, DXC Technology Vice-President, Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@dxc.com, 1 703 245 9700

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 02 Markel Corp Q2 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: https://www.markelcorp.com/about-markel/investor-relations

Contacts: Bruce Kay, Markel Corp Investor Relations, information@markelcorp.com, 1 804 747 0136

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 8:30 AM Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce event

Location: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Dr, Blacksburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 9:30 AM Markel Corp Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://www.markelcorp.com/about-markel/investor-relations

Contacts: Bruce Kay, Markel Corp Investor Relations, information@markelcorp.com, 1 804 747 0136

