Virgin Galactic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $134.4 million in its second quarter.

The Tustin, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 million.

