Vinci Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) on Thursday reported…

Listen now to WTOP News

LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) on Thursday reported earnings of $18.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leblon-Rio de janeiro, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The investments platform posted revenue of $23.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VINP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VINP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.