Village Farms: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DELTA , Canada (AP) — DELTA, Canada (AP) — Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its second quarter.

The Delta, Canada-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The greenhouse operator posted revenue of $77.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.6 million.

