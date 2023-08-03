Victory Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $56.7…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $56.7 million.

The San Antonio-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were $1.11 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $204.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VCTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VCTR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.