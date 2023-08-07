Viatris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $264 million. On…

Listen now to WTOP News

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $264 million.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $3.92 billion in the period.

Viatris expects full-year revenue in the range of $15.5 billion to $16 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTRS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.