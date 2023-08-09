ViaSat: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $77 million in…

ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $77 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $779.8 million in the period.

