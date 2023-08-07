Viant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Monday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter.
The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.
The advertising software company posted revenue of $57.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Viant said it expects revenue in the range of $35 million to $37 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DSP
