Vertex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $915.7 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $915.7 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $3.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.85 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRTX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.