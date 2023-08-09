Vertex Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $81.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $81.4 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.03 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $734.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $729.2 million.

