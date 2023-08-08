Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Veritiv: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Veritiv: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 9:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) on Tuesday reported profit of $70.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $5.15.

The distributor of packaging and printing supplies posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRTV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRTV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up