Verisk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $196.9 million.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.51 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The insurance data provider posted revenue of $675 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $653.1 million.

Verisk expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.63 billion to $2.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.