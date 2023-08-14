Venus Concept: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) on Monday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) on Monday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $1.35 per share.

The maker of hair transplant devices posted revenue of $20.1 million in the period.

Venus Concept expects full-year revenue in the range of $90 million to $95 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VERO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VERO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.