Velocity Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 6:11 PM

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) on Thursday reported earnings of $12.2 million in its second quarter.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $25.3 million in the period.

