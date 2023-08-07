Veeco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Monday reported a loss of $85.3 million in its second quarter.
The Plainview, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 36 cents per share.
The precision manufacturing equipment maker posted revenue of $161.6 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, Veeco expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 40 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $175 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $176.8 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VECO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VECO
