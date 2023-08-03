Vector: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Thursday reported net income of $38.1 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Thursday reported net income of $38.1 million in its second quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The discount cigarette maker posted revenue of $365.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VGR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.