Vascular Biogenics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2023, 8:28 AM

MODI`IN , Israel (AP) — MODI`IN, Israel (AP) — Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) on Monday reported a loss of $874,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Modi`In, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

