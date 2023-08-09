Valvoline: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $61.6 million.…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $61.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 43 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $376.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $363.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVV

