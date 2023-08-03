Valhi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its second…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigment posted revenue of $507.1 million in the period.

