V2X: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.8 million. On…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $977.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $905.3 million.

V2X expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.