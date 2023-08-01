V.F.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $57.4 million in its fiscal…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $57.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.06 billion.

V.F. expects full-year earnings to be $2.05 to $2.25 per share.

