Utz Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its second quarter.

The Hanover, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $362.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $359.8 million.

