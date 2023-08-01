USA Compression: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported profit of $23.6 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported profit of $23.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $206.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USAC

