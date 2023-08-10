US Foods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $182…

The Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $9.01 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.37 billion.

US Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USFD

