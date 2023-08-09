Uranium Stocks, ETFs and Other Ways to Invest in the Nuclear Fuel

Uranium investors have recently turned their attention to Niger, a landlocked West African nation that supplies the nuclear fuel to…

Uranium investors have recently turned their attention to Niger, a landlocked West African nation that supplies the nuclear fuel to the European Union. There, soldiers staged a coup in late July, saying the country’s democratically elected government isn’t doing enough about security.

It was enough to send uranium prices slightly higher, but there hasn’t been a large increase because uranium mining companies in the country have said they’re largely operating normally. Plus, Niger only accounts for about 5% of the world’s uranium output, and global uranium inventories appear to be well stocked.

“It’s still being determined how the coup will affect output, but similar events in other resource-rich countries have had minimal effects on mining in recent years,” says Roberta Caselli, commodities research associate at Global X ETFs. “However, the instability in the region could threaten Europe’s capacity to import energy from Niger.”

Although the instability in Niger highlights the geopolitical risk in commodities investing, it’s not the main investment theme with uranium, which has already increased in price by about 16% year over year as demand expectations grow. Demand is impacted by global decarbonization efforts and lingering supply chain concerns related to U.S. and European efforts to limit uranium imports from Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

“Uranium sentiment is on the rise as major economies like China, India, the U.S. and Europe expand their nuclear power capacities and advocate for nuclear energy as a reliable and sustainable power source,” Caselli says. “Nuclear is key to the energy transition as it ranks among the cleanest methods of producing electricity. Nuclear is more reliable than other sources as it operates at full capacity around 94% of the time.”

Here’s a look at various ways investors can get exposure to rising uranium prices:

— Uranium stocks.

— Uranium exchange-traded funds.

— Uranium futures.

— Other uranium investments.

Uranium Stocks

Although uranium prices have been rising, they’re not high enough on their own to prompt miners to drastically ramp up their production, Caselli says. That role is being taken up by governments that are incentivizing uranium mining to meet increased demand.

“Nevertheless, fears of geopolitical risks affecting supply chains could further boost uranium spot prices and potentially incentivize more production,” she says. “This dynamic could positively affect uranium mining stocks, uranium enrichment companies and producers of nuclear components.”

In particular, mining companies stand to outperform rising uranium spot prices in a bullish market because of how those companies use operating leverage to increase profits, she says.

One of the premier uranium mining companies in the West is Canada’s Cameco Corp. (ticker: CCJ). Other Canadian players include Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) and Fission Uranium Corp. (OTC: FCUUF). Diversified miners that also extract substantial quantities of uranium are BHP Group Ltd. (BHP) and Rio Tinto Group (RIO).

Investing in diversified miners offers some exposure to uranium while at the same time providing a cushion if prices for that commodity fall. But putting money into smaller companies focused on the radioactive metal can provide more reward if uranium prices rise.

In the U.S., lengthy mine and processing facility permitting timelines and environmental opposition to mining favor companies with projects that are already permitted, such as Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), whose Pinyon Plain Mine was just grandfathered into a newly declared national monument in Arizona.

Adding nuclear utilities into the mix can also offer some cushion to volatile uranium prices. When the metal’s price goes down, that benefits the utilities that have to buy the stuff. Also, utilities in general are considered defensive plays in an economic downturn because people are going to need electricity regardless of what the economy does.

Meanwhile, in an economic downturn, demand for uranium might wane because manufacturers or other businesses wouldn’t need as much electricity as they otherwise would.

“Utilities with exposure to nuclear energy are a great way to get exposure to uranium while avoiding much of the volatility,” says Richard Gardner, CEO of Modulus Global, which provides financial software to brokerages and professional traders. “Even during times of economic strife, utilities are always in a decent position to weather the storm. While it’s true that energy use can be impacted by decreases in manufacturing and the like, there will always be a strong segment of the industry that will be widely relied upon. Consumers will still need to light their homes, businesses still need air conditioning, and so forth.”

Uranium ETFs

The risks that come with individual mining stocks include political risk, increasing production costs, declining ore grades, balance sheet risk and the risks of potentially poor management decisions. When picking individual mining stocks, investors must be conscious of the different risk profiles of the jurisdictions in which they operate.

Those who want exposure to the mining sector or other players in the nuclear energy industry but who want to spread out some of those risks can choose exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, which invest in baskets of stocks but trade under a single ticker symbol on an exchange.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) invests in miners, nuclear utilities, nuclear power plant builders and businesses that supply the nuclear power industry. Global X Uranium ETF (URA) invests in companies involved in uranium mining and nuclear industry component production.

There are other uranium ETF options, too. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) buys shares in companies involved in mining, exploration, development and production of uranium and those that hold physical uranium, uranium royalties or engage in other non-mining activities that support the uranium mining industry. Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (HURA.TO) holds a range of larger- and smaller-cap miners, with up to 25% of the portfolio providing exposure to the price of uranium.

Uranium Futures

Most commercial uranium pricing activity happens in long-term contracts between companies, making pricing less visible than in other markets governed by more active spot and futures pricing.

That’s not to say there are no uranium futures available. Still, just because you can trade them doesn’t mean you should.

CME Group Inc. (CME) offers monthly contracts priced in U.S. dollars per pound. Each contract unit is 250 pounds, and contracts are financially settled. But these futures contracts have little trading volume compared with oil or gold futures, meaning investors who want to sell their holdings might have to wait longer than they’d like, which can be frustrating if prices are falling and you want to limit losses or if prices are rising and you want to take profits.

Other Uranium Investments

Other ways to get financial exposure to the underlying commodity are with funds that invest in the physical metal:

— Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTC: SRUUF) units can be bought or sold just like stocks, and each one represents a physical amount of uranium held by the trust.

— Yellow Cake PLC (OTC: YLLXF) is a company that holds physical uranium oxide and doesn’t have the exploration, development, mining or processing risks that miners do. It has a long-term agreement with Kazatomprom (OTC: NATKY), a Kazakhstan-based company that is the world’s largest uranium producer, that enables it to buy uranium at favorable prices.

— Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) invests in uranium companies in exchange for royalties or other interests. It also makes physical uranium purchases.

When these investment vehicles buy uranium, they’re helping keep supplies tight and putting upward pressure on uranium prices to complement expected increases in demand from nuclear power plants as the energy transition gains steam.

