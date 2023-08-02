Upwork: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The online freelance marketplace operator posted revenue of $168.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Upwork expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 11 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $170 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Upwork expects full-year earnings in the range of 36 cents to 39 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $665 million to $675 million.

