UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1CarvanaA
|57.19
|4.23
|50.35
|+45.61
|+962.2
|2ArcherAvia
|7.49
|1.77
|6.97
|+5.10
|+272.7
|3NGLEnPtrs
|4.62
|1.14
|3.78
|+2.57
|+212.4
|4HeritageIns
|6.09
|1.77
|5.31
|+3.51
|+195.0
|5VertivHldg
|39.50
|11.95
|39.39
|+25.73
|+188.4
|6Hovnanian
|1
|119.83
|41.95
|118.84
|+76.76
|+182.4
|7ProUltSemi
|48.32
|15.94
|46.41
|+29.85
|+180.3
|8ArloTech
|11.54
|3.37
|9.77
|+6.26
|+178.3
|9NGLEPtrpfB
|25.76
|8.73
|25.00
|+15.76
|+170.6
|10Holley
|8.06
|1.92
|5.70
|+3.58
|+168.9
|11QudianInc
|2.54
|.92
|2.52
|+1.57
|+164.4
|12OscarHlth
|9.89
|2.39
|6.27
|+3.81
|+154.9
|13ELFInc
|139.85
|48.10
|138.71
|+83.41
|+150.8
|14DxSOXBull
|28.75
|9.19
|23.86
|+14.19
|+146.7
|15DrxHmbldBull
|86.91
|30.81
|74.89
|+44.23
|+144.3
|16DxTechBull
|60.96
|20.15
|53.56
|+31.46
|+142.4
|17MinisoGrp
|32
|26.23
|10.50
|25.90
|+15.17
|+141.4
|18ModineMfg
|35
|48.65
|19.41
|47.59
|+27.73
|+139.6
|19AbercrFtch
|25
|53.98
|21.74
|53.75
|+30.84
|+134.6
|20PalantirTc
|20.24
|5.84
|14.98
|+8.56
|+133.3
|21CircorIntl
|56.48
|23.05
|55.69
|+31.73
|+132.4
|22LiveWireGrn
|12.50
|4.88
|11.18
|+6.33
|+130.5
|23BeazerHomes
|4
|35.93
|12.89
|29.31
|+16.55
|+129.7
|24XPOInc
|13
|76.77
|29.02
|74.63
|+41.34
|+124.2
|25BldrsFstSrch
|9
|156.85
|64.54
|145.04
|+80.16
|+123.6
|26WeaveCom
|12.45
|4.04
|10.21
|+5.63
|+122.9
|27SamsaraA
|30.91
|10.48
|27.36
|+14.93
|+120.1
|28USCellular
|46.86
|13.79
|45.87
|+25.02
|+120.0
|29MIHomes
|6
|101.62
|46.12
|98.18
|+52.00
|+112.6
|30Wayfair
|90.71
|29.51
|69.11
|+36.22
|+110.1
|31NerdyA
|5.37
|2.18
|4.68
|+2.43
|+108.0
|32Celesticag
|17
|23.44
|10.50
|23.31
|+12.04
|+106.8
|33TelephData
|21.75
|6.44
|21.49
|+11.00
|+104.9
|34GreenBrick
|8
|59.30
|24.19
|49.46
|+25.23
|+104.1
|35OntoInnova
|35
|142.27
|67.55
|138.98
|+70.89
|+104.1
|36PROGHld
|12
|44.81
|16.75
|34.30
|+17.41
|+103.1
|37OrionGrpHoldg
|5.03
|2.33
|4.80
|+2.42
|+101.7
|38POSCO
|9
|133.09
|53.12
|109.76
|+55.29
|+101.5
|39Oil-Dri
|83
|69.09
|33.40
|67.40
|+33.86
|+101.0
|40RoylCarib
|112.95
|48.68
|98.94
|+49.51
|+100.2
|41CarnivalUK
|17.67
|7.04
|14.30
|+7.11
|+
|98.9
|42AnglOakMtg
|10.00
|4.78
|9.32
|+4.59
|+
|97.0
|43PrSUlShtN
|92.35
|30.00
|54.29
|+26.73
|+
|97.0
|44CemexSAB
|13
|8.46
|4.08
|7.97
|+3.92
|+
|96.8
|45ProUltTech
|48.83
|21.38
|45.26
|+22.25
|+
|96.7
|46YirenDigital
|3.85
|1.33
|2.69
|+1.32
|+
|96.4
|47CarnivalCp
|19.55
|7.92
|15.82
|+7.76
|+
|96.3
|48SpotifyTch
|182.00
|79.14
|153.97
|+75.02
|+
|95.0
|49CNFinHldg
|3.67
|1.41
|3.33
|+1.62
|+
|94.7
|50CrawfordA
|49
|11.19
|5.33
|10.71
|+5.15
|+
|92.6
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1F45TrainHl
|3.41
|.10
|.10
|—
|2.75
|—
|96.6
|2BabylonHldg
|14.00
|.47
|.55
|—
|6.20
|—
|91.9
|3WeWork
|2.36
|.11
|.12
|—
|1.31
|—
|91.7
|4BrkfDTLApf
|4.23
|.17
|.35
|—
|3.35
|—
|90.5
|5FstRepBkpfH
|22.87
|1.00
|1.98
|—17.70
|—
|89.9
|6FtRepBkpfM
|18.99
|.77
|1.73
|—13.94
|—
|89.0
|7AtentoSA
|6.79
|.43
|.47
|—
|3.76
|—
|88.8
|8Enviva
|26.44
|6.69
|9.20
|—57.63
|—
|86.2
|9Vapothermrs
|23.52
|2.62
|3.18
|—18.42
|—
|85.3
|10BrghtHlthrs
|86.40
|7.57
|8.46
|—43.54
|—
|83.7
|11Diebold
|3.85
|.24
|.25
|—
|1.17
|—
|82.4
|12USDPtrs
|4.35
|.58
|.59
|—
|2.57
|—
|81.3
|13DigitMedSol
|1.51
|.21
|.30
|—
|1.04
|—
|77.7
|14CanoHlth
|1.90
|.22
|.31
|—
|1.06
|—
|77.4
|15RiteAid
|4.18
|.66
|.77
|—
|2.57
|—
|76.9
|16DxSOXBear
|41.50
|8.17
|9.21
|—30.30
|—
|76.7
|17BirdGlobalrs
|2.93
|1.01
|1.08
|—
|3.42
|—
|76.0
|18BensonHill
|2.84
|.57
|.64
|—
|1.91
|—
|74.9
|19Heliogen
|.75
|.17
|.18
|—
|.52
|—
|73.9
|20PrUShtSemi
|25.66
|6.42
|6.48
|—18.34
|—
|73.9
|21Direx30TBr
|158.68
|35.56
|35.94—100.31
|—
|73.6
|22RubiconTch
|2.07
|.25
|.50
|—
|1.28
|—
|72.0
|23VinceHldg
|8.48
|2.19
|2.28
|—
|5.55
|—
|70.9
|24CUROGrp
|1
|4.96
|1.00
|1.08
|—
|2.47
|—
|69.6
|25LumenTech
|6.09
|1.40
|1.59
|—
|3.63
|—
|69.5
|26NineEnrgySv
|10
|17.10
|2.90
|4.60
|—
|9.93
|—
|68.3
|27DxTcBear
|44.42
|12.11
|13.33
|—27.24
|—
|67.1
|28HawaiianEl
|6
|43.71
|9.06
|14.02
|—27.83
|—
|66.5
|29DirxMexBll
|32.45
|28.17
|28.31
|—53.89
|—
|65.6
|30Sonendo
|2.82
|.92
|.98
|—
|1.85
|—
|65.4
|31CazooGrprs
|6.80
|.99
|1.13
|—
|1.96
|—
|63.4
|32RayAdvMat
|22
|9.84
|2.84
|3.53
|—
|6.07
|—
|63.2
|33BrghtSch
|3.44
|.81
|.90
|—
|1.52
|—
|62.9
|34System1
|5.58
|1.61
|1.78
|—
|2.91
|—
|62.0
|35AzurePwrGl
|4.98
|1.50
|1.69
|—
|2.62
|—
|60.8
|36VertAerosp
|3.47
|1.00
|1.34
|—
|2.05
|—
|60.5
|37akaBrandsHl
|1.84
|.30
|.50
|—
|.77
|—
|60.4
|38EmergentBio
|16.66
|4.01
|4.69
|—
|7.12
|—
|60.3
|39CharahSolrs
|8.34
|2.01
|2.17
|—
|3.23
|—
|59.8
|40Chegg
|8
|26.67
|8.55
|10.21
|—15.06
|—
|59.6
|41BigLots
|1
|19.97
|4.78
|6.20
|—
|8.50
|—
|57.8
|42CorEngInfr
|1
|2.22
|.88
|.89
|—
|1.20
|—
|57.4
|43TelusIntl
|16.87
|8.14
|8.79
|—11.00
|—
|55.6
|44ProUltShTc
|23.54
|9.36
|9.93
|—12.03
|—
|54.8
|45VicariSurA
|3.56
|.82
|.93
|—
|1.10
|—
|54.2
|46NYCREITrs
|16.16
|6.22
|6.56
|—
|7.60
|—
|53.6
|47AdvanceAuto
|12
|158.22
|63.09
|68.82
|—78.21
|—
|53.2
|48Waterdrop
|3.34
|1.56
|1.61
|—
|1.72
|—
|51.7
|49Express
|1
|1.47
|.49
|.50
|—
|.52
|—
|51.0
|50Tredegar
|15
|12.51
|4.90
|5.03
|—
|5.19
|—
|50.8
