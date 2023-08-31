UPS AND DOWNS

Labor Day: Labor Day travel expected to be up over last year; gas prices moderate | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights this weekend
The Associated Press

August 31, 2023, 6:58 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1CarvanaA 57.19 4.23 50.35 +45.61 +962.2
2ArcherAvia 7.49 1.77 6.97 +5.10 +272.7
3NGLEnPtrs 4.62 1.14 3.78 +2.57 +212.4
4HeritageIns 6.09 1.77 5.31 +3.51 +195.0
5VertivHldg 39.50 11.95 39.39 +25.73 +188.4
6Hovnanian 1 119.83 41.95 118.84 +76.76 +182.4
7ProUltSemi 48.32 15.94 46.41 +29.85 +180.3
8ArloTech 11.54 3.37 9.77 +6.26 +178.3
9NGLEPtrpfB 25.76 8.73 25.00 +15.76 +170.6
10Holley 8.06 1.92 5.70 +3.58 +168.9
11QudianInc 2.54 .92 2.52 +1.57 +164.4
12OscarHlth 9.89 2.39 6.27 +3.81 +154.9
13ELFInc 139.85 48.10 138.71 +83.41 +150.8
14DxSOXBull 28.75 9.19 23.86 +14.19 +146.7
15DrxHmbldBull 86.91 30.81 74.89 +44.23 +144.3
16DxTechBull 60.96 20.15 53.56 +31.46 +142.4
17MinisoGrp 32 26.23 10.50 25.90 +15.17 +141.4
18ModineMfg 35 48.65 19.41 47.59 +27.73 +139.6
19AbercrFtch 25 53.98 21.74 53.75 +30.84 +134.6
20PalantirTc 20.24 5.84 14.98 +8.56 +133.3
21CircorIntl 56.48 23.05 55.69 +31.73 +132.4
22LiveWireGrn 12.50 4.88 11.18 +6.33 +130.5
23BeazerHomes 4 35.93 12.89 29.31 +16.55 +129.7
24XPOInc 13 76.77 29.02 74.63 +41.34 +124.2
25BldrsFstSrch 9 156.85 64.54 145.04 +80.16 +123.6
26WeaveCom 12.45 4.04 10.21 +5.63 +122.9
27SamsaraA 30.91 10.48 27.36 +14.93 +120.1
28USCellular 46.86 13.79 45.87 +25.02 +120.0
29MIHomes 6 101.62 46.12 98.18 +52.00 +112.6
30Wayfair 90.71 29.51 69.11 +36.22 +110.1
31NerdyA 5.37 2.18 4.68 +2.43 +108.0
32Celesticag 17 23.44 10.50 23.31 +12.04 +106.8
33TelephData 21.75 6.44 21.49 +11.00 +104.9
34GreenBrick 8 59.30 24.19 49.46 +25.23 +104.1
35OntoInnova 35 142.27 67.55 138.98 +70.89 +104.1
36PROGHld 12 44.81 16.75 34.30 +17.41 +103.1
37OrionGrpHoldg 5.03 2.33 4.80 +2.42 +101.7
38POSCO 9 133.09 53.12 109.76 +55.29 +101.5
39Oil-Dri 83 69.09 33.40 67.40 +33.86 +101.0
40RoylCarib 112.95 48.68 98.94 +49.51 +100.2
41CarnivalUK 17.67 7.04 14.30 +7.11 + 98.9
42AnglOakMtg 10.00 4.78 9.32 +4.59 + 97.0
43PrSUlShtN 92.35 30.00 54.29 +26.73 + 97.0
44CemexSAB 13 8.46 4.08 7.97 +3.92 + 96.8
45ProUltTech 48.83 21.38 45.26 +22.25 + 96.7
46YirenDigital 3.85 1.33 2.69 +1.32 + 96.4
47CarnivalCp 19.55 7.92 15.82 +7.76 + 96.3
48SpotifyTch 182.00 79.14 153.97 +75.02 + 95.0
49CNFinHldg 3.67 1.41 3.33 +1.62 + 94.7
50CrawfordA 49 11.19 5.33 10.71 +5.15 + 92.6
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1F45TrainHl 3.41 .10 .10 2.75 96.6
2BabylonHldg 14.00 .47 .55 6.20 91.9
3WeWork 2.36 .11 .12 1.31 91.7
4BrkfDTLApf 4.23 .17 .35 3.35 90.5
5FstRepBkpfH 22.87 1.00 1.98 —17.70 89.9
6FtRepBkpfM 18.99 .77 1.73 —13.94 89.0
7AtentoSA 6.79 .43 .47 3.76 88.8
8Enviva 26.44 6.69 9.20 —57.63 86.2
9Vapothermrs 23.52 2.62 3.18 —18.42 85.3
10BrghtHlthrs 86.40 7.57 8.46 —43.54 83.7
11Diebold 3.85 .24 .25 1.17 82.4
12USDPtrs 4.35 .58 .59 2.57 81.3
13DigitMedSol 1.51 .21 .30 1.04 77.7
14CanoHlth 1.90 .22 .31 1.06 77.4
15RiteAid 4.18 .66 .77 2.57 76.9
16DxSOXBear 41.50 8.17 9.21 —30.30 76.7
17BirdGlobalrs 2.93 1.01 1.08 3.42 76.0
18BensonHill 2.84 .57 .64 1.91 74.9
19Heliogen .75 .17 .18 .52 73.9
20PrUShtSemi 25.66 6.42 6.48 —18.34 73.9
21Direx30TBr 158.68 35.56 35.94—100.31 73.6
22RubiconTch 2.07 .25 .50 1.28 72.0
23VinceHldg 8.48 2.19 2.28 5.55 70.9
24CUROGrp 1 4.96 1.00 1.08 2.47 69.6
25LumenTech 6.09 1.40 1.59 3.63 69.5
26NineEnrgySv 10 17.10 2.90 4.60 9.93 68.3
27DxTcBear 44.42 12.11 13.33 —27.24 67.1
28HawaiianEl 6 43.71 9.06 14.02 —27.83 66.5
29DirxMexBll 32.45 28.17 28.31 —53.89 65.6
30Sonendo 2.82 .92 .98 1.85 65.4
31CazooGrprs 6.80 .99 1.13 1.96 63.4
32RayAdvMat 22 9.84 2.84 3.53 6.07 63.2
33BrghtSch 3.44 .81 .90 1.52 62.9
34System1 5.58 1.61 1.78 2.91 62.0
35AzurePwrGl 4.98 1.50 1.69 2.62 60.8
36VertAerosp 3.47 1.00 1.34 2.05 60.5
37akaBrandsHl 1.84 .30 .50 .77 60.4
38EmergentBio 16.66 4.01 4.69 7.12 60.3
39CharahSolrs 8.34 2.01 2.17 3.23 59.8
40Chegg 8 26.67 8.55 10.21 —15.06 59.6
41BigLots 1 19.97 4.78 6.20 8.50 57.8
42CorEngInfr 1 2.22 .88 .89 1.20 57.4
43TelusIntl 16.87 8.14 8.79 —11.00 55.6
44ProUltShTc 23.54 9.36 9.93 —12.03 54.8
45VicariSurA 3.56 .82 .93 1.10 54.2
46NYCREITrs 16.16 6.22 6.56 7.60 53.6
47AdvanceAuto 12 158.22 63.09 68.82 —78.21 53.2
48Waterdrop 3.34 1.56 1.61 1.72 51.7
49Express 1 1.47 .49 .50 .52 51.0
50Tredegar 15 12.51 4.90 5.03 5.19 50.8
