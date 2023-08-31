UPS AND DOWNS

Labor Day: Labor Day travel expected to be up over last year; gas prices moderate | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights this weekend
The Associated Press

August 31, 2023, 6:58 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1GeniusGrp 7.99 .30 1.15 +.82 +248.5
2ArmataPhr 5.26 1.07 3.46 +2.22 +179.0
3eMagin 2.49 .78 2.00 +1.15 +135.3
4MilestoneSci 1.35 .46 1.07 +.59 +122.9
5BiomX .69 .18 .40 +.21 +113.9
6CoreMolding 16 28.34 12.66 27.11 +14.12 +108.7
7AIMImmu .84 .30 .62 +.31 + 99.7
8XtantMed 1.38 .56 1.20 +.54 + 81.8
9inTestCorp 34 27.17 10.20 17.52 +7.22 + 70.1
10BiomXun .78 .12 .37 +.15 + 67.3
11IsoRay .73 .24 .41 +.16 + 64.0
12SunLinkHlth 1.47 .57 .97 +.36 + 59.0
13EquinoxGld 5.85 3.32 5.05 +1.77 + 54.0
14Trio-Tech 14 6.95 4.20 6.90 +2.40 + 53.3
15MyomoInc .94 .37 .77 +.26 + 50.7
16ChaseCorp 28 135.27 84.53 126.50 +40.24 + 46.6
17CentrusEngy 12 51.21 24.88 47.46 +14.98 + 46.1
18FriedmanInds 14 18.31 9.53 13.92 +4.13 + 42.2
19ComstockM .99 .27 .39 +.12 + 42.2
20Sifco 3.81 2.12 3.07 +.91 + 41.9
21GencorInds 62 15.89 9.80 14.28 +4.18 + 41.4
22ProtalixBio 3.55 1.32 1.89 +.52 + 38.0
23AgeXThera 1.00 .37 .76 +.21 + 37.7
24AcmeUnit 35 37.99 21.30 29.51 +7.61 + 34.7
25Cohen&Co 11.99 3.29 11.22 +2.88 + 34.5
26RadiantLogis 7 7.76 5.05 6.75 +1.66 + 32.6
27PlanetGreen 1.14 .43 .81 +.19 + 30.6
28NanoViricid 2.00 1.04 1.45 +.34 + 30.6
29IvanhoeEl 16.75 10.57 15.63 +3.48 + 28.6
30AberdnGlbInco 6.47 4.83 6.15 +1.33 + 27.6
31ZedgeIncn 5 3.74 1.68 2.20 +.44 + 25.0
32LGLGroup 31 5.25 3.93 5.00 +.95 + 23.5
33iShIndiaSCbt 63.75 48.11 63.49 +11.73 + 22.7
34CKXLands 12.95 8.60 12.20 +2.25 + 22.6
35GalianoGld 3 .74 .46 .64 +.12 + 22.1
36DenisonMing 1.53 .92 1.40 +.25 + 21.7
37NoDynMing .32 .21 .27 +.05 + 21.7
38LairdSuper 1.49 .65 1.02 +.18 + 21.4
39GeeGroupInc 20 .62 .36 .59 +.10 + 21.0
40FlanignEnt 5 33.33 25.71 31.25 +5.37 + 20.7
41CBOEGlbMk 76 152.37 116.11 149.71 +24.24 +19.3
42InfuSystem 11.44 6.68 10.28 +1.60 + 18.4
43EspeyMfg 14 22.96 14.17 16.82 +2.62 + 18.4
44AMCONDis 10 249.99 154.04 214.00 +33.00 + 18.2
45UnivSecInst 6 3.64 1.73 2.38 +.35 + 17.2
46ImperOilg 8 57.29 44.22 56.96 +8.22 + 16.9
47CornerTotRet 8.56 6.86 8.20 +1.10 + 15.5
48EngyFuelsgrs 7.89 4.85 7.13 +.92 + 14.8
49CompxIntl 12 27.82 16.25 21.17 +2.69 + 14.6
50Ur-Energy 1.40 .82 1.31 +.16 + 13.9
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Nuburu 14.00 .38 .39 7.94 95.3
2MultiWaysn 8.65 .36 .42 6.07 93.6
3RaMedSysrs 7.25 .48 .56 5.33 90.5
4LoopMedian 6.60 .81 .87 5.75 86.8
5RegHlthPrpfA 6.00 .28 .59 2.91 83.1
6CamberEnrs 2.48 .40 .41 1.61 79.7
7PartsiD 1.05 .17 .21 .76 78.4
8PowerREIT 1 5.59 .89 .96 2.99 75.7
9Polished.com .86 .11 .14 .44 75.6
10Castellumn 1.36 .30 .32 .94 74.7
11PowrREITpfA 16.10 3.57 4.00 —10.60 72.6
12BMTech 5.75 1.59 1.60 3.61 69.3
13GoldResource 4 1.80 .45 .48 1.05 68.6
14TakungArt 1.43 .16 .19 .36 66.0
15UniqueFabr 1 .87 .14 .19 .36 64.9
16MatinasBio .75 .11 .18 .32 64.0
17NavideaBio .35 .06 .08 .13 63.8
18ArenaGpHl 11.18 3.27 4.07 6.54 61.6
19FOXOTchn 1.65 .12 .15 .23 61.5
20AltisourceAsst 1 103.50 8.08 8.44 —11.81 58.3
21BirksGroup 10.02 2.78 3.40 4.53 57.1
22KnowLabsn 1.59 .66 .71 .89 55.6
23IDWMedia 1.25 .36 .43 .51 54.3
24FrshVineW 1.99 .21 .47 .51 52.0
25AlmadenM .28 .11 .12 .12 50.8
26MAIABiotc 5.22 1.70 1.75 1.76 50.1
27TrinityPlace .98 .28 .38 .36 48.8
28VolitionRX 2.70 1.12 1.25 1.18 48.6
29AEONBioph 9.02 3.37 5.34 4.71 46.9
30vjAerocentry 1 1.95 .90 .94 .82 46.6
31Cel-Sci 3.33 1.08 1.39 .96 40.9
32BattalionOil 6 12.37 5.15 5.79 3.92 40.4
33FGGrpHl 5 2.68 1.51 1.62 1.00 38.2
34Ashford 15.55 8.31 8.84 5.05 36.3
35ChiRivet 10 32.94 17.00 18.58 —10.05 35.1
36ChinaPhrmH .12 .06 .06 .03 34.4
37Tellurian 2.15 .94 1.12 .56 33.3
38SouthlndHld 11.14 5.66 6.82 3.40 33.3
39TompkinsFncl 11 79.48 48.68 51.93 —25.65 33.1
40iBiors 2.60 .29 .30 .14 32.0
41NovaGoldg 6.98 3.84 4.12 1.86 31.1
42i80Gold 3.14 1.81 1.98 .84 29.8
43FrankStProp 27 3.19 1.13 1.92 .81 29.7
44EmpirePetrl 13.82 8.00 8.74 3.56 28.9
45DeltaApparel 14.51 6.95 7.62 2.99 28.2
46RetractblTch 1 2.11 1.04 1.18 .46 28.0
47MarygoldCos 2.03 .81 1.08 .42 28.0
48ParkNatl 12 143.11 90.28 101.76 —38.99 27.7
49MobileInfr 20.12 4.95 7.31 2.73 27.2
50MAGSilverg 17.02 10.48 11.42 4.21 26.9
—————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

