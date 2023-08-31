UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1GeniusGrp
|7.99
|.30
|1.15
|+.82
|+248.5
|2ArmataPhr
|5.26
|1.07
|3.46
|+2.22
|+179.0
|3eMagin
|2.49
|.78
|2.00
|+1.15
|+135.3
|4MilestoneSci
|1.35
|.46
|1.07
|+.59
|+122.9
|5BiomX
|.69
|.18
|.40
|+.21
|+113.9
|6CoreMolding
|16
|28.34
|12.66
|27.11
|+14.12
|+108.7
|7AIMImmu
|.84
|.30
|.62
|+.31
|+
|99.7
|8XtantMed
|1.38
|.56
|1.20
|+.54
|+
|81.8
|9inTestCorp
|34
|27.17
|10.20
|17.52
|+7.22
|+
|70.1
|10BiomXun
|.78
|.12
|.37
|+.15
|+
|67.3
|11IsoRay
|.73
|.24
|.41
|+.16
|+
|64.0
|12SunLinkHlth
|1.47
|.57
|.97
|+.36
|+
|59.0
|13EquinoxGld
|5.85
|3.32
|5.05
|+1.77
|+
|54.0
|14Trio-Tech
|14
|6.95
|4.20
|6.90
|+2.40
|+
|53.3
|15MyomoInc
|.94
|.37
|.77
|+.26
|+
|50.7
|16ChaseCorp
|28
|135.27
|84.53
|126.50
|+40.24
|+
|46.6
|17CentrusEngy
|12
|51.21
|24.88
|47.46
|+14.98
|+
|46.1
|18FriedmanInds
|14
|18.31
|9.53
|13.92
|+4.13
|+
|42.2
|19ComstockM
|.99
|.27
|.39
|+.12
|+
|42.2
|20Sifco
|3.81
|2.12
|3.07
|+.91
|+
|41.9
|21GencorInds
|62
|15.89
|9.80
|14.28
|+4.18
|+
|41.4
|22ProtalixBio
|3.55
|1.32
|1.89
|+.52
|+
|38.0
|23AgeXThera
|1.00
|.37
|.76
|+.21
|+
|37.7
|24AcmeUnit
|35
|37.99
|21.30
|29.51
|+7.61
|+
|34.7
|25Cohen&Co
|11.99
|3.29
|11.22
|+2.88
|+
|34.5
|26RadiantLogis
|7
|7.76
|5.05
|6.75
|+1.66
|+
|32.6
|27PlanetGreen
|1.14
|.43
|.81
|+.19
|+
|30.6
|28NanoViricid
|2.00
|1.04
|1.45
|+.34
|+
|30.6
|29IvanhoeEl
|16.75
|10.57
|15.63
|+3.48
|+
|28.6
|30AberdnGlbInco
|6.47
|4.83
|6.15
|+1.33
|+
|27.6
|31ZedgeIncn
|5
|3.74
|1.68
|2.20
|+.44
|+
|25.0
|32LGLGroup
|31
|5.25
|3.93
|5.00
|+.95
|+
|23.5
|33iShIndiaSCbt
|63.75
|48.11
|63.49
|+11.73
|+
|22.7
|34CKXLands
|12.95
|8.60
|12.20
|+2.25
|+
|22.6
|35GalianoGld
|3
|.74
|.46
|.64
|+.12
|+
|22.1
|36DenisonMing
|1.53
|.92
|1.40
|+.25
|+
|21.7
|37NoDynMing
|.32
|.21
|.27
|+.05
|+
|21.7
|38LairdSuper
|1.49
|.65
|1.02
|+.18
|+
|21.4
|39GeeGroupInc
|20
|.62
|.36
|.59
|+.10
|+
|21.0
|40FlanignEnt
|5
|33.33
|25.71
|31.25
|+5.37
|+
|20.7
|41CBOEGlbMk
|76
|152.37
|116.11
|149.71
|+24.24
|+19.3
|42InfuSystem
|11.44
|6.68
|10.28
|+1.60
|+
|18.4
|43EspeyMfg
|14
|22.96
|14.17
|16.82
|+2.62
|+
|18.4
|44AMCONDis
|10
|249.99
|154.04
|214.00
|+33.00
|+
|18.2
|45UnivSecInst
|6
|3.64
|1.73
|2.38
|+.35
|+
|17.2
|46ImperOilg
|8
|57.29
|44.22
|56.96
|+8.22
|+
|16.9
|47CornerTotRet
|8.56
|6.86
|8.20
|+1.10
|+
|15.5
|48EngyFuelsgrs
|7.89
|4.85
|7.13
|+.92
|+
|14.8
|49CompxIntl
|12
|27.82
|16.25
|21.17
|+2.69
|+
|14.6
|50Ur-Energy
|1.40
|.82
|1.31
|+.16
|+
|13.9
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Nuburu
|14.00
|.38
|.39
|—
|7.94
|—
|95.3
|2MultiWaysn
|8.65
|.36
|.42
|—
|6.07
|—
|93.6
|3RaMedSysrs
|7.25
|.48
|.56
|—
|5.33
|—
|90.5
|4LoopMedian
|6.60
|.81
|.87
|—
|5.75
|—
|86.8
|5RegHlthPrpfA
|6.00
|.28
|.59
|—
|2.91
|—
|83.1
|6CamberEnrs
|2.48
|.40
|.41
|—
|1.61
|—
|79.7
|7PartsiD
|1.05
|.17
|.21
|—
|.76
|—
|78.4
|8PowerREIT
|1
|5.59
|.89
|.96
|—
|2.99
|—
|75.7
|9Polished.com
|.86
|.11
|.14
|—
|.44
|—
|75.6
|10Castellumn
|1.36
|.30
|.32
|—
|.94
|—
|74.7
|11PowrREITpfA
|16.10
|3.57
|4.00
|—10.60
|—
|72.6
|12BMTech
|5.75
|1.59
|1.60
|—
|3.61
|—
|69.3
|13GoldResource
|4
|1.80
|.45
|.48
|—
|1.05
|—
|68.6
|14TakungArt
|1.43
|.16
|.19
|—
|.36
|—
|66.0
|15UniqueFabr
|1
|.87
|.14
|.19
|—
|.36
|—
|64.9
|16MatinasBio
|.75
|.11
|.18
|—
|.32
|—
|64.0
|17NavideaBio
|.35
|.06
|.08
|—
|.13
|—
|63.8
|18ArenaGpHl
|11.18
|3.27
|4.07
|—
|6.54
|—
|61.6
|19FOXOTchn
|1.65
|.12
|.15
|—
|.23
|—
|61.5
|20AltisourceAsst
|1
|103.50
|8.08
|8.44
|—11.81
|—
|58.3
|21BirksGroup
|10.02
|2.78
|3.40
|—
|4.53
|—
|57.1
|22KnowLabsn
|1.59
|.66
|.71
|—
|.89
|—
|55.6
|23IDWMedia
|1.25
|.36
|.43
|—
|.51
|—
|54.3
|24FrshVineW
|1.99
|.21
|.47
|—
|.51
|—
|52.0
|25AlmadenM
|.28
|.11
|.12
|—
|.12
|—
|50.8
|26MAIABiotc
|5.22
|1.70
|1.75
|—
|1.76
|—
|50.1
|27TrinityPlace
|.98
|.28
|.38
|—
|.36
|—
|48.8
|28VolitionRX
|2.70
|1.12
|1.25
|—
|1.18
|—
|48.6
|29AEONBioph
|9.02
|3.37
|5.34
|—
|4.71
|—
|46.9
|30vjAerocentry
|1
|1.95
|.90
|.94
|—
|.82
|—
|46.6
|31Cel-Sci
|3.33
|1.08
|1.39
|—
|.96
|—
|40.9
|32BattalionOil
|6
|12.37
|5.15
|5.79
|—
|3.92
|—
|40.4
|33FGGrpHl
|5
|2.68
|1.51
|1.62
|—
|1.00
|—
|38.2
|34Ashford
|15.55
|8.31
|8.84
|—
|5.05
|—
|36.3
|35ChiRivet
|10
|32.94
|17.00
|18.58
|—10.05
|—
|35.1
|36ChinaPhrmH
|.12
|.06
|.06
|—
|.03
|—
|34.4
|37Tellurian
|2.15
|.94
|1.12
|—
|.56
|—
|33.3
|38SouthlndHld
|11.14
|5.66
|6.82
|—
|3.40
|—
|33.3
|39TompkinsFncl
|11
|79.48
|48.68
|51.93
|—25.65
|—
|33.1
|40iBiors
|2.60
|.29
|.30
|—
|.14
|—
|32.0
|41NovaGoldg
|6.98
|3.84
|4.12
|—
|1.86
|—
|31.1
|42i80Gold
|3.14
|1.81
|1.98
|—
|.84
|—
|29.8
|43FrankStProp
|27
|3.19
|1.13
|1.92
|—
|.81
|—
|29.7
|44EmpirePetrl
|13.82
|8.00
|8.74
|—
|3.56
|—
|28.9
|45DeltaApparel
|14.51
|6.95
|7.62
|—
|2.99
|—
|28.2
|46RetractblTch
|1
|2.11
|1.04
|1.18
|—
|.46
|—
|28.0
|47MarygoldCos
|2.03
|.81
|1.08
|—
|.42
|—
|28.0
|48ParkNatl
|12
|143.11
|90.28
|101.76
|—38.99
|—
|27.7
|49MobileInfr
|20.12
|4.95
|7.31
|—
|2.73
|—
|27.2
|50MAGSilverg
|17.02
|10.48
|11.42
|—
|4.21
|—
|26.9
|—————————
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.