UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

August 31, 2023, 6:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1CibusA 32.71 1.33 14.67 +13.19 +891.2
2ApldOptoel 16.26 1.60 13.77 +11.88 +628.6
3AmerCoast 8.75 .92 7.50 +6.44 +607.1
4Neuropace 9.47 1.38 9.39 +7.90 +530.2
5EdtechXu 81.90 10.10 57.22 +47.72 +502.3
6CipherMing 5.30 .58 3.19 +2.63 +469.6
7MoonLkImA 63.40 10.50 57.57 +47.07 +448.3
8MinervNeu 13.22 1.43 8.37 +6.78 +426.4
9CarrolsRest 35 7.75 1.37 6.98 +5.62 +413.2
10InozymePh 7.33 1.11 4.90 +3.85 +366.7
11ReataPhrm 169.75 26.26 169.00+131.01 +344.9
12Innodata 15.36 2.96 13.00 +10.04 +338.4
13DiversHlthTr 3.30 .64 2.72 +2.07 +319.6
14InspireMDrs 3.74 .84 3.53 +2.67 +310.5
15ApplovinA 43.24 9.22 43.22 +32.69 +310.4
16MicroCloudn 17.63 1.33 9.04 +6.77 +298.2
17Geneluxn 40.98 5.35 24.18 +18.03 +293.2
18BridgBioPh 36.36 7.10 29.91 +22.29 +292.5
19BitDigital 3 4.80 .62 2.35 +1.75 +291.7
20IrisEnrgy 8.06 1.15 4.86 +3.61 +288.8
21BlueHatInt 1 1.47 .38 1.47 +1.09 +286.8
22EZGOTch 2.77 .65 2.46 +1.79 +268.8
23MarathDigt 19.88 3.28 12.57 +9.15 +267.5
24PermaFix 13.87 3.56 12.48 +8.95 +253.5
25AtlasLithiun 45.00 6.01 24.82 +17.72 +249.6
26LimbachHld 35 37.71 10.39 36.13 +25.72 +247.1
27Nvidia 502.66 140.34 493.55+347.41 +237.7
28OpendrTch 5.41 1.03 3.90 +2.74 +236.2
29SupMicCmp 26 357.00 69.02 275.08+192.98 +235.1
30RiotBlock 76 20.65 3.30 11.35 +7.96 +234.8
31LiveOne 2.18 .63 2.14 +1.50 +232.3
32Cemtrexpf 1.26 .23 1.09 +.75 +221.5
33ImmunoGen 20.69 3.61 15.84 +10.88 +219.4
34TeraWulf 30 4.04 .54 2.09 +1.42 +213.8
35RekorSyst 4.15 .100 3.70 +2.50 +208.3
36Augmedix 5.75 1.32 4.78 +3.22 +206.4
37Renovaro 3.24 .39 3.13 +2.10 +203.9
38ThredUpA 4.39 1.16 3.98 +2.67 +203.8
39AdverumBiot 2.34 .58 1.74 +1.16 +200.0
40BioLineRx 1.82 .55 1.75 +1.16 +196.6
41Daktronics 35 8.70 2.76 8.36 +5.54 +196.5
42Worksport 4.33 .95 2.93 +1.94 +194.5
43DigihostTc 7 2.54 .35 1.06 +.70 +194.4
44EloxxPhrmrs 10.90 1.89 5.35 +3.53 +194.0
45SunCarTchA 45.73 3.80 12.04 +7.94 +193.7
46Immunome 9.24 2.40 6.45 +4.24 +191.9
47Cardlytics 17.17 2.57 16.66 +10.88 +188.2
48EyePtPh 15.63 2.21 9.91 +6.41 +183.1
49TalarisTh 3.29 1.04 2.88 +1.86 +182.4
50Metalpha 1.54 .43 1.45 +.94 +181.6
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1micromobilrs 4.49 .06 .07—647.43 100.0
2PanbelaThrs 134.70 1.26 1.39—4930.61 100.0
3SiyatMobrs 4.08 3.12 3.60—1200.40 99.7
4Allarityrs 658.00 1.54 1.85—409.75 99.6
5Bioceptrs 13.43 .80 .86—131.44 99.3
6SonnetBiThrs 36.96 .19 .20 —25.10 99.2
7MullenAutors 107.55 .39 .53 —63.82 99.2
8CastorMar 1 1.24 .39 .41 —30.59 98.7
9EsportsEn 3.99 .11 .13 7.57 98.3
10AERWINS 18.00 .19 .20 —10.29 98.1
11AvaloTher 5.40 .09 .10 4.94 98.0
12SMXSecArs 104.72 1.33 1.77 —78.31 97.8
13VenusConcrs 90.00 1.67 1.69 —70.31 97.7
14Biodexars 316.80 3.51 7.99—307.21 97.5
15ShiftPixy 21.00 .55 .59 —20.36 97.2
16CanooInc .69 .57 .59 —18.90 97.0
17CelularityA .38 .28 .32 9.88 96.8
18NearIntllg 18.65 .35 .38 9.86 96.3
19TivicHlSyrs 85.00 1.90 2.43 —61.57 96.2
20MSPRcvryA 1.74 .07 .07 1.53 95.6
21NoginArs 19.40 .67 .71 —14.69 95.4
22BitBroLtdrs 12.00 .41 .52 —10.11 95.1
23AgileThgtA 4.68 .16 .21 3.99 95.0
24FstWvBiors 8.96 .27 .31 5.82 94.9
25LiqTechIntrs 4.15 2.97 3.44 —63.84 94.9
26TonixPhrs 2.24 .89 .97 —17.03 94.6
27GMedInnors 8.49 .15 .18 3.10 94.5
28Surrozen .58 .50 .55 9.24 94.4
29Shineco 2.37 .13 .14 2.25 94.3
30JaguarHlrs 9.15 .38 .39 6.14 94.1
31FibroGen 25.69 .91 .96 —15.06 94.0
32NxuIncAn 11.30 .18 .20 3.05 93.8
33Theratechrs 2.55 .91 .96 —14.34 93.8
34AssureHldrs 8.93 .25 .33 4.87 93.6
35SeaStarMedn 6.34 .22 .26 3.84 93.6
36Soligenixrs 8.10 .42 .45 6.33 93.4
37Biolasers 76.00 4.19 4.37 —60.63 93.3
38OpGenrs 3.80 .17 .19 2.63 93.3
39CISOGlbl 2.55 .14 .17 2.38 93.3
40EightcoHldrs 28.50 .61 .65 8.95 93.2
41AdamisPhrmrs 21.70 .77 .81 —11.02 93.2
42BlueStarrs 14.50 .54 .56 7.44 93.0
43SummtWirs 22.90 .77 .78 —10.02 92.8
44FLJGrpLtd 4.06 .15 .18 2.28 92.6
45AltmrTherrs 5.97 .31 .36 4.49 92.6
46OceanPalrs 26.00 1.26 1.70 —20.50 92.3
47SackParentn 30.00 2.25 2.27 —26.70 92.2
48ChknSoup 6.89 .36 .41 4.71 92.0
49YunjiIncrs 8.50 .65 .70 7.47 91.4
50ChinaNtOnrs 2.20 1.01 1.06 —11.05 91.3
