UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2022.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1CibusA
|32.71
|1.33
|14.67
|+13.19
|+891.2
|2ApldOptoel
|16.26
|1.60
|13.77
|+11.88
|+628.6
|3AmerCoast
|8.75
|.92
|7.50
|+6.44
|+607.1
|4Neuropace
|9.47
|1.38
|9.39
|+7.90
|+530.2
|5EdtechXu
|81.90
|10.10
|57.22
|+47.72
|+502.3
|6CipherMing
|5.30
|.58
|3.19
|+2.63
|+469.6
|7MoonLkImA
|63.40
|10.50
|57.57
|+47.07
|+448.3
|8MinervNeu
|13.22
|1.43
|8.37
|+6.78
|+426.4
|9CarrolsRest
|35
|7.75
|1.37
|6.98
|+5.62
|+413.2
|10InozymePh
|7.33
|1.11
|4.90
|+3.85
|+366.7
|11ReataPhrm
|169.75
|26.26
|169.00+131.01
|+344.9
|12Innodata
|15.36
|2.96
|13.00
|+10.04
|+338.4
|13DiversHlthTr
|3.30
|.64
|2.72
|+2.07
|+319.6
|14InspireMDrs
|3.74
|.84
|3.53
|+2.67
|+310.5
|15ApplovinA
|43.24
|9.22
|43.22
|+32.69
|+310.4
|16MicroCloudn
|17.63
|1.33
|9.04
|+6.77
|+298.2
|17Geneluxn
|40.98
|5.35
|24.18
|+18.03
|+293.2
|18BridgBioPh
|36.36
|7.10
|29.91
|+22.29
|+292.5
|19BitDigital
|3
|4.80
|.62
|2.35
|+1.75
|+291.7
|20IrisEnrgy
|8.06
|1.15
|4.86
|+3.61
|+288.8
|21BlueHatInt
|1
|1.47
|.38
|1.47
|+1.09
|+286.8
|22EZGOTch
|2.77
|.65
|2.46
|+1.79
|+268.8
|23MarathDigt
|19.88
|3.28
|12.57
|+9.15
|+267.5
|24PermaFix
|13.87
|3.56
|12.48
|+8.95
|+253.5
|25AtlasLithiun
|45.00
|6.01
|24.82
|+17.72
|+249.6
|26LimbachHld
|35
|37.71
|10.39
|36.13
|+25.72
|+247.1
|27Nvidia
|502.66
|140.34
|493.55+347.41
|+237.7
|28OpendrTch
|5.41
|1.03
|3.90
|+2.74
|+236.2
|29SupMicCmp
|26
|357.00
|69.02
|275.08+192.98
|+235.1
|30RiotBlock
|76
|20.65
|3.30
|11.35
|+7.96
|+234.8
|31LiveOne
|2.18
|.63
|2.14
|+1.50
|+232.3
|32Cemtrexpf
|1.26
|.23
|1.09
|+.75
|+221.5
|33ImmunoGen
|20.69
|3.61
|15.84
|+10.88
|+219.4
|34TeraWulf
|30
|4.04
|.54
|2.09
|+1.42
|+213.8
|35RekorSyst
|4.15
|.100
|3.70
|+2.50
|+208.3
|36Augmedix
|5.75
|1.32
|4.78
|+3.22
|+206.4
|37Renovaro
|3.24
|.39
|3.13
|+2.10
|+203.9
|38ThredUpA
|4.39
|1.16
|3.98
|+2.67
|+203.8
|39AdverumBiot
|2.34
|.58
|1.74
|+1.16
|+200.0
|40BioLineRx
|1.82
|.55
|1.75
|+1.16
|+196.6
|41Daktronics
|35
|8.70
|2.76
|8.36
|+5.54
|+196.5
|42Worksport
|4.33
|.95
|2.93
|+1.94
|+194.5
|43DigihostTc
|7
|2.54
|.35
|1.06
|+.70
|+194.4
|44EloxxPhrmrs
|10.90
|1.89
|5.35
|+3.53
|+194.0
|45SunCarTchA
|45.73
|3.80
|12.04
|+7.94
|+193.7
|46Immunome
|9.24
|2.40
|6.45
|+4.24
|+191.9
|47Cardlytics
|17.17
|2.57
|16.66
|+10.88
|+188.2
|48EyePtPh
|15.63
|2.21
|9.91
|+6.41
|+183.1
|49TalarisTh
|3.29
|1.04
|2.88
|+1.86
|+182.4
|50Metalpha
|1.54
|.43
|1.45
|+.94
|+181.6
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1micromobilrs
|4.49
|.06
|.07—647.43
|—
|100.0
|2PanbelaThrs
|134.70
|1.26
|1.39—4930.61
|—
|100.0
|3SiyatMobrs
|4.08
|3.12
|3.60—1200.40
|—
|99.7
|4Allarityrs
|658.00
|1.54
|1.85—409.75
|—
|99.6
|5Bioceptrs
|13.43
|.80
|.86—131.44
|—
|99.3
|6SonnetBiThrs
|36.96
|.19
|.20
|—25.10
|—
|99.2
|7MullenAutors
|107.55
|.39
|.53
|—63.82
|—
|99.2
|8CastorMar
|1
|1.24
|.39
|.41
|—30.59
|—
|98.7
|9EsportsEn
|3.99
|.11
|.13
|—
|7.57
|—
|98.3
|10AERWINS
|18.00
|.19
|.20
|—10.29
|—
|98.1
|11AvaloTher
|5.40
|.09
|.10
|—
|4.94
|—
|98.0
|12SMXSecArs
|104.72
|1.33
|1.77
|—78.31
|—
|97.8
|13VenusConcrs
|90.00
|1.67
|1.69
|—70.31
|—
|97.7
|14Biodexars
|316.80
|3.51
|7.99—307.21
|—
|97.5
|15ShiftPixy
|21.00
|.55
|.59
|—20.36
|—
|97.2
|16CanooInc
|.69
|.57
|.59
|—18.90
|—
|97.0
|17CelularityA
|.38
|.28
|.32
|—
|9.88
|—
|96.8
|18NearIntllg
|18.65
|.35
|.38
|—
|9.86
|—
|96.3
|19TivicHlSyrs
|85.00
|1.90
|2.43
|—61.57
|—
|96.2
|20MSPRcvryA
|1.74
|.07
|.07
|—
|1.53
|—
|95.6
|21NoginArs
|19.40
|.67
|.71
|—14.69
|—
|95.4
|22BitBroLtdrs
|12.00
|.41
|.52
|—10.11
|—
|95.1
|23AgileThgtA
|4.68
|.16
|.21
|—
|3.99
|—
|95.0
|24FstWvBiors
|8.96
|.27
|.31
|—
|5.82
|—
|94.9
|25LiqTechIntrs
|4.15
|2.97
|3.44
|—63.84
|—
|94.9
|26TonixPhrs
|2.24
|.89
|.97
|—17.03
|—
|94.6
|27GMedInnors
|8.49
|.15
|.18
|—
|3.10
|—
|94.5
|28Surrozen
|.58
|.50
|.55
|—
|9.24
|—
|94.4
|29Shineco
|2.37
|.13
|.14
|—
|2.25
|—
|94.3
|30JaguarHlrs
|9.15
|.38
|.39
|—
|6.14
|—
|94.1
|31FibroGen
|25.69
|.91
|.96
|—15.06
|—
|94.0
|32NxuIncAn
|11.30
|.18
|.20
|—
|3.05
|—
|93.8
|33Theratechrs
|2.55
|.91
|.96
|—14.34
|—
|93.8
|34AssureHldrs
|8.93
|.25
|.33
|—
|4.87
|—
|93.6
|35SeaStarMedn
|6.34
|.22
|.26
|—
|3.84
|—
|93.6
|36Soligenixrs
|8.10
|.42
|.45
|—
|6.33
|—
|93.4
|37Biolasers
|76.00
|4.19
|4.37
|—60.63
|—
|93.3
|38OpGenrs
|3.80
|.17
|.19
|—
|2.63
|—
|93.3
|39CISOGlbl
|2.55
|.14
|.17
|—
|2.38
|—
|93.3
|40EightcoHldrs
|28.50
|.61
|.65
|—
|8.95
|—
|93.2
|41AdamisPhrmrs
|21.70
|.77
|.81
|—11.02
|—
|93.2
|42BlueStarrs
|14.50
|.54
|.56
|—
|7.44
|—
|93.0
|43SummtWirs
|22.90
|.77
|.78
|—10.02
|—
|92.8
|44FLJGrpLtd
|4.06
|.15
|.18
|—
|2.28
|—
|92.6
|45AltmrTherrs
|5.97
|.31
|.36
|—
|4.49
|—
|92.6
|46OceanPalrs
|26.00
|1.26
|1.70
|—20.50
|—
|92.3
|47SackParentn
|30.00
|2.25
|2.27
|—26.70
|—
|92.2
|48ChknSoup
|6.89
|.36
|.41
|—
|4.71
|—
|92.0
|49YunjiIncrs
|8.50
|.65
|.70
|—
|7.47
|—
|91.4
|50ChinaNtOnrs
|2.20
|1.01
|1.06
|—11.05
|—
|91.3
|—————————
