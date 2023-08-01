Unum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $392.9 million. On…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $392.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.98. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $2.06 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.07 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.