Universal Technical: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $153.3 million in the period.

