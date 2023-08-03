Universal Display: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $49.7…

Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $49.7 million.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company posted revenue of $146.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.1 million.

Universal Display expects full-year revenue in the range of $560 million to $600 million.

