Unitil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2023, 6:47 AM

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Unitil Corp. (UTL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $4.2 million in its second quarter.

The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $103.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTL

