United Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) on Thursday reported profit of…

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) on Thursday reported profit of $18.2 million in its second quarter.

The Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 65 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $79.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $85.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UIHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UIHC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.