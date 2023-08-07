United Fire: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Monday reported a loss…

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) on Monday reported a loss of $56.4 million in its second quarter.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of $2.23 per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to $2.27 per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $267.1 million in the period.

